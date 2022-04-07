Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi likely to visit Gujarat later this month

PM Modi likely to visit Gujarat later this month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
1 min read . 09:06 PM IST Livemint

  • The Prime Minister will likely visit the tribal-dominated district of Dahod. This will be PM Modi's second visit to Gujarat in little over a month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Gujarat later this month for two days. During his visit, PM Modi will likely take part in various official and political programmes, according to a PTI report.

The Prime Minister will likely visit the tribal-dominated district of Dahod. This will be PM Modi's second visit to Gujarat in little over a month.

The Prime Minister had visited the state on 11 March, a day after the results of assembly polls in five states were announced. The BJP had won four of the five states, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed to power in Punjab.

During PM Modi's last visit to Gujarat, he had held three roadshows.

Assembly elections in Gujarat, the home state of Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are due later this year.

Shah is also likely to visit Gujarat later this week.

The visits of senior BJP leaders are being seen as an attempt to galvanise the party ahead of the elections. The BJP is eyeing a seventh consecutive term in government in the state.

Gujarat had mostly witnessed a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress, but the AAP has now thrown its hat into the ring.

With agency inputs

