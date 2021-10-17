Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi likely to visit Kedarnath next month

PM Modi likely to visit Kedarnath next month

Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
1 min read . 05:53 AM IST Livemint

This will be Prime Minister's second visit to Uttarakhand in two months

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Kedarnath on November 5, news agency ANI reported. During the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Modi, he is likely to inaugurate the statue of Guru Shankaracharya and take stock of the ongoing developmental projects in the state.

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Kedarnath on November 5, news agency ANI reported. During the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Modi, he is likely to inaugurate the statue of Guru Shankaracharya and take stock of the ongoing developmental projects in the state.

This will be Prime Minister's second visit to Uttarakhand in two months. He had inaugurated the oxygen plant at All India Institue of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh on October 7 during his last visit to the state.

This will be Prime Minister's second visit to Uttarakhand in two months. He had inaugurated the oxygen plant at All India Institue of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh on October 7 during his last visit to the state.

Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri are collectively called the Char Dham and the shrines attract lakhs of pilgrims each year.

Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri are collectively called the Char Dham and the shrines attract lakhs of pilgrims each year.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand is set for Assembly elections in February 2022, along with four more states. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

'Democracy survived' Capitol riot because of police: Jo ...

Premium

PM Modi to inaugurate seven new medical colleges in Utt ...

Premium

China tested nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in Augu ...

Premium

Delhi air quality slips to ‘very poor’ category, stubbl ...

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand is set for Assembly elections in February 2022, along with four more states. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

'Democracy survived' Capitol riot because of police: Jo ...

Premium

PM Modi to inaugurate seven new medical colleges in Utt ...

Premium

China tested nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in Augu ...

Premium

Delhi air quality slips to ‘very poor’ category, stubbl ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!