PM Modi likely to visit Kedarnath next month

This will be Prime Minister's second visit to Uttarakhand in two months

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Kedarnath on November 5, news agency ANI reported. During the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Modi, he is likely to inaugurate the statue of Guru Shankaracharya and take stock of the ongoing developmental projects in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Kedarnath on November 5, news agency ANI reported. During the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Modi, he is likely to inaugurate the statue of Guru Shankaracharya and take stock of the ongoing developmental projects in the state.

This will be Prime Minister's second visit to Uttarakhand in two months. He had inaugurated the oxygen plant at All India Institue of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh on October 7 during his last visit to the state. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

This will be Prime Minister's second visit to Uttarakhand in two months. He had inaugurated the oxygen plant at All India Institue of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh on October 7 during his last visit to the state. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri are collectively called the Char Dham and the shrines attract lakhs of pilgrims each year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri are collectively called the Char Dham and the shrines attract lakhs of pilgrims each year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}