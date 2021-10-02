Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Lucknow on October 5 and attend a programme to be organised at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday conducted a site inspection of the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan days ahead of the programme to be attended by the prime minister, the Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet.

Chief Minister Adityanath also issued necessary directives to the officials to complete all preparations in a time-bound manner. Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon too was present during the inspection of the institute by the chief minister.

A senior official said the programme, to be held by the state’s Urban Development Department on October 5, is to be attended by the prime minister as its chief guest, reported news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Adityanath announced scholarship to over 1.5 lakh students and free education to girls till graduation.

"By November 30, all the students will get their scholarship transferred to their account so that they will not have any problem in further studies," Adityanath said.

Speaking about the scheme, he said, "Under this scheme, we are giving free education to girls till graduation level, but if there are two sisters in a family, only one will get the benefit."

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also asked the education department to waive the fee of one female child in case more than one girl of the same family are studying in one school.

"In private schools and colleges in which two and more than two girls from the same family are studying, and if they are sisters, then take action to waive the fees of one sister. If not, then the department should work to consider it. This will help their parents during the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

He further slammed the Akhilesh Yadav-led government and said, "Our government is giving a scholarship of ₹3,900 crores which were only of ₹1800 crores in the previous government."

Adityanath further said to maintain COVID-19 norms and avoid social gatherings.

