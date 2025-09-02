PM Modi likely to visit violence-hit Manipur, Mizoram on September 13: What's on agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Mizoram and Manipur on 13 September, officials in Aizawl were quoted by news agency PTI as saying. According to the report, PM Modi will first visit Mizoram to inaugurate the new Bairabi-Sairang railway.

Meanwhile, multiple officials of the Mizoram government said they have received information that from Aizawl, PM Modi will fly to Manipur, his first visit since the ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state in May 2023.

However, officials said they had yet to receive the final itinerary for the PM's visit, the report added.

Officials in Imphal, however, could not confirm the visit.

Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena on Monday convened a meeting with various departments and law enforcement agencies to review preparedness for the PM's visit.

The meeting deliberated on various issues, including security measures, traffic management, reception and street decoration, a statement said.

The meeting also deliberated on the arrangements to allow government employees, farmers, and students from various schools and colleges to participate in the inaugural function to be held in Lammaul in Aizawl, it added.

The 51.38-km-long railway line is part of the Centre's Act East Policy, which aims at boosting connectivity and economic integration across the Northeast region.

The new railway line will link Aizawl with the rest of the country via Assam's Silchar town.

Meanwhile, in Manipur, President’s Rule was extended by six months - until January next year - following a resolution introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha.

Violence in Manipur The ethnic conflict that broke out in Manipur on 3 May 2023 — between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities — led to over 250 deaths and forced more than 60,000 people to flee their homes.

President’s Rule was first imposed in Manipur on 13 February, shortly after former Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned, largely due to mounting political pressure from fellow BJP MLAs belonging to the Meitei community who opposed his leadership.

Extending the President's Rule by another six months, an official notice in July stated, “That this House approves the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated the February 13, 2025 in respect of Manipur, issued under article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from August 13, 2025.”