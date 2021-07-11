Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi likely to visit Varanasi to inaugurate convention centre

PM Modi likely to visit Varanasi to inaugurate convention centre

Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Livemint

Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate Rudraksh International Convention Centre at Sigra in Varanasi during his visit to the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on July 15, official sources told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on July 15, official sources told ANI.

Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate Rudraksh International Convention Centre at Sigra in Varanasi during his visit to the state.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate Rudraksh International Convention Centre at Sigra in Varanasi during his visit to the state.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The Convention Centre, which was built with the help of Japan, will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister along with the Ambassador of Japan to India, post which a video message of Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will be broadcasted there, sources added.

In view of the security arrangements, the Special Protection Group (SPG) will reach Varanasi by today evening and will prepare a blueprint for the security of the venue.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!