Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit the US White House later this year. While the details have not been confirmed yet, officials from both countries are currently in talks to iron out the logistics. The US president is expected to make his own trip to New Delhi in September for the G20 meetings hosted by India.

According to a Reuters report quoting US officials apprised of the discussions, the Biden administration is in talks with its Indian counterpart for a trip whose dates have not yet been finalised. The development comes at a time when President Joe Biden has evinced interest in deepening ties with free and democratic nations and counter autocratic societies such as China.

Earlier this week, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had made an official visit to Washington. He was accompanied by senior government officials, and met with Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. During this trip, the US and India also launched a partnership to deepen ties on military equipment, semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

In recent months, India's determination to maintain cordial ties with Russia amid the Ukraine war has not gone down well with the US. As India participated in military exercises and increased purchase of the other country's crude oil, Washington has repeatedly pushed New Delhi to do more to punish Moscow.

Aside from the proposed trip, PM Modi and President Biden are slated to meet during the G-20 meetings later this year. The two leaders will also come face to face at a mid-year meeting of the Quad countries.

