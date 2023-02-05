PM Modi likely to visit White House this year, US govt in talks with India
While the details have not been confirmed yet, officials from both countries are currently in talks to iron out the logistics.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit the US White House later this year. While the details have not been confirmed yet, officials from both countries are currently in talks to iron out the logistics. The US president is expected to make his own trip to New Delhi in September for the G20 meetings hosted by India.
