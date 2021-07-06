Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday fulfilled a wish of a doctor on Twitter by wishing her 'happy birthday'.

Today, a Twitter user who goes by the username Dextrocardiac1 requested his friend Ajit whose handle the Prime Minister follows to ask him to wish her on her birthday.

The user wrote, "Thankyou Ajit. Dextrodiwas par please ask pm to wish me as you follow you both".

Thankyou ajit. Dextrodiwas par please ask pm to wish me as you follows you both 🤭 — Dextro (@Dextrocardiac1) July 6, 2021





Thereafter, PM Modi wished the doctor on her birthday by tweeting, "Happy Birthday...or as you are describing it - Dextrodiwas... :). Have a great year ahead".

PM Modi also used the term 'Dextrodiwas' which was coined by Dextro's friend Ajit Datta.

Happy Birthday...or as you are describing it - Dextrodiwas... :)



Have a great year ahead. https://t.co/X0Z5DrdMQ1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2021





After receiving the response from PM Modi, Dextro overwhelmingly wrote, "I'm the luckiest human alive guys".





I'm the luckiest human alive guys ✨✨✨✨https://t.co/cXtVskTzx5 — Dextro (@Dextrocardiac1) July 6, 2021

