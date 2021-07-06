Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi listens to doctor's 'Mann Ki Baat', wishes 'Happy Dextrodiwas' on her birthday

PM Modi listens to doctor's 'Mann Ki Baat', wishes 'Happy Dextrodiwas' on her birthday

Premium
PM Modi (File photo)
1 min read . 08:08 PM IST Livemint

Today, a Twitter user who goes by the username Dextrocardiac1 requested his friend Ajit whose handle the Prime Minister follows to ask him to wish her on her birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday fulfilled a wish of a doctor on Twitter by wishing her 'happy birthday'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday fulfilled a wish of a doctor on Twitter by wishing her 'happy birthday'.

Today, a Twitter user who goes by the username Dextrocardiac1 requested his friend Ajit whose handle the Prime Minister follows to ask him to wish her on her birthday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Today, a Twitter user who goes by the username Dextrocardiac1 requested his friend Ajit whose handle the Prime Minister follows to ask him to wish her on her birthday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The user wrote, "Thankyou Ajit. Dextrodiwas par please ask pm to wish me as you follow you both".

Thereafter, PM Modi wished the doctor on her birthday by tweeting, "Happy Birthday...or as you are describing it - Dextrodiwas... :). Have a great year ahead".

PM Modi also used the term 'Dextrodiwas' which was coined by Dextro's friend Ajit Datta.

`

After receiving the response from PM Modi, Dextro overwhelmingly wrote, "I'm the luckiest human alive guys".

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!