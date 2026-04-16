PM Modi Lok Sabha Speech LIVE: PM offers guarantee — women's quota won't do injustice, won't discriminate

Prime Minister Narendra Modis is addressing the Lok Sabha on women's reservation and delimitation bills. PM Modi's address in Lok Sabha comes after the Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal introduced three Bills – the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill; the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill to implement the proposed amended women's quota law in Union territories of Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir – in Parliament, resulting an uproar. Stay tuned for LIVE Updates on PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha today.

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PM MODI SPEECH LIVE UPDATES 3:33 pm: PM Modi says: "In the 21st century, India is moving forward with a new self-confidence. We all feel India's acceptance in the world today. This is a moment of pride for all of us. I believe that a 'Viksit Bharat' does not only mean railways, roads, infrastructure, or economic or progress figures. We are not people with such a limited vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'. We want a 'Viksit Bharat', where policy-making truly embodies the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.' It is the demand of the time that 50% of the country's population becomes part of policy-making... "

3:31 pm: PM offers guarantee — women's quota won't do injustice, won't discriminate, there won't be any change

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“I want to give friendly advice to those trying to politicise this, the women of the country have not forgiven anyone who opposed this bill,” he said.

3: 24 pm: Speaking in Lok Sabha on women's reservation and delimitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “I said at the outset that we are all fortunate to have the opportunity to participate in such an important, nation-building process involving half the country's population...”

"We MPs must not let this important opportunity slip away. Together, we Indians are going to give the country a new direction. We are going to make a meaningful effort to infuse our governance system with sensitivity. This will not only shape the nation's politics, but it will also determine the direction and condition of the country...," the prime minister said.

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3: 20 pm: “There is no need to give political colour to the issue of women reservation in legislatures,” says PM Narendra Modi.

3:19 pm: “A developed India does not mean only good infrastructure but participation of women in policy making. Those who oppose women quota bill will pay a price for a long time," PM Modi said, adding, “Let us all MPs not miss this important opportunity to give reservation to women."

3:17 pm: PM Modi highlighted rising “women's polticial leadership” at the grassroot level and said the women's reservation bill important for every political party if they want to suceed in future.

3:15 pm: PM says: "The need was that when this idea was first conceived 25-30 years ago, and the need was felt, we should have implemented it, and today we have brought it to a mature stage. According to the need, it is also improved from time to time, and this is the beauty of democracy. Ours is the Mother of Democracy. Our democracy has been a development journey for thousands of years, and all of us in this House have the auspicious opportunity to add a new dimension to this development journey..."

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3: 13 pm: PM Modi says women’s reservation bill ‘not in favour of any one party’

3: 12 pm: Whoever has opposed the rights granted to women, women have dealt with them very strongly: PM Modi

3:11 pm: In India's development journey, MPs have got an opportunity to make women part of decision making: PM Modi on women quota law.

3:03 pm: PM Modi has arrived at the Lok Sabha.

2:44 pm: PM Narendra Modi will speak in the Lok Sabha at around 3 pm today during the special three-day Parliament session on women's reservation and delimitation

About the Author Sudeshna Ghoshal Sudeshna Ghoshal is a Content Producer for Livemint, where she decodes international affairs, US politics, besides covering general news. With nearly ...Read More ✕ Sudeshna Ghoshal Sudeshna Ghoshal is a Content Producer for Livemint, where she decodes international affairs, US politics, besides covering general news. With nearly two years in the newsroom, she has covered a plethora of topics ranging from developments around trade deals, elections, nuances in geopolitical shifts to fine prints of Union Budgets. A fellow of the US Consulate General’s Business Communication cohort, she has also reported on airline launches, and national affairs. As a person who thinks out of the box, she aims to blend her creativity with how stories are told.



Born and raised in Kolkata, Sudeshna’s academic journey has taken her across multiple cities in India, and she is now based out of Delhi. She studied English Literature and holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She also has a keen interest in foreign languages and cultures of different nations.



When the news cycle slows down, you will find her experimenting with either music or food, or dabbling with paints. She posts at sudeshna02_ and can also be reached out on LinkedIn.