PM Modi-Macron Mumbai Meeting LIVE: French President to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi in Mumbai today

PM Modi-Macron Mumbai Meeting LIVE: French President Emmanuel Macron is on a three-day visit to India. He, along with First Lady Brigitte Macron, was received at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Acharya Devvrat on Monday night.

India on Thursday approved the purchase of Rafale fighter jets from France, marking one of its largest aircraft orders, ahead of Macron’s visit to the country. The approval was part of New Delhi’s 3.6 trillion rupee ($39.7 billion) defence spending package, which covers multiple acquisitions across the armed forces.

This is Macron’s fourth visit to India and first to Mumbai. The visit comes a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to France. Macron will hold wide-ranging bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and then fly to New Delhi to attend the AI Impact Summit

What is the agenda in Mumbai for the day?

At 3:15 PM today, Macron and Modi will discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas. The meeting will be held at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai. The two leaders will also discuss regional and global issues, including Indo-Pacific cooperation.

The leaders will also inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 and address a gathering of business leaders, start-ups, researchers, and other innovators from both countries.

PM Modi and President Macron will hold extensive discussions today in Mumbai to further strengthen bilateral collaboration under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap.

Traffic restrictions in South Mumbai

The traffic department has announced restrictions along certain stretches in South Mumbai between 2 PM and 9 PM today for the main event of the ‘India-France Year of Innovation’.

The stretch of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg from the junction of Shyama Prasad Mukharjee Chowk (Regal Junction) shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles proceeding in both bounds. Taxi and BEST bus stands on Adam Street, and P Ramchandani Marg will also be closed.

Complete itinerary of Macron in Mumbai

-Meeting with Prime Minister Modi at Lok Bhawan, Mumbai.

-Exchange of MOUs followed by Press Statement at Darbar Hall, Raj Bhawan, Mumbai.

-India-France Innovation Forum at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace.

-India-France Year of Innovation and Cultural Commemoration at the Gateway of India.

