PM Modi is currently on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. On the first day of his visit, he inaugurated phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham at a cost of around ₹339 crores.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on late Monday night visited the Banaras railway station and said that the Central government is working to enhance rail connectivity as well as ensure clean, modern and passenger-friendly railway stations.

PM Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the visit.

View Full Image PM Modi makes a late-night visit to Banaras railway station

The Prime Minister will participate in a conclave of Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy CMs from Bihar and Nagaland.

The conclave will provide an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the Prime Minister's vision of furthering team India spirit, the PMO said.

View Full Image PM Modi makes a late-night visit to Banaras railway station

The Chief Ministers of all BJP-ruled states will give a presentation on good governance, before PM Modi on Tuesday morning. The Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers will also visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Tuesday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.