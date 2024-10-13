PM Modi makes surprise visit to PM Gati Shakti Anubhuti Kendra on its third anniversary | Watch video

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to the PM Gati Shakti Anubhuti Kendra at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, on the third anniversary of its launch.

Published13 Oct 2024, 08:31 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the PM Gati Shakti Anubhuti Kendra at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the PM Gati Shakti Anubhuti Kendra at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to the PM Gati Shakti Anubhuti Kendra at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, on the third anniversary of its launch.

The Anubhuti Kendra showcases the key features, achievements and milestones of PM Gati Shakti.

The Prime Minister appreciated the strides made in planning and execution of projects across the country due to the impact of PM Gati Shakti. He lauded its adoption across sectors, which is adding speed to fulfil the vision of a Viksit Bharat, as per a government release.

PM Modi also visited the ODOP Anubhuti Kendra and appreciated the strides made by the ODOP initiative in helping in selection, branding and promotion of products of various districts across the nation.

PM Modi earlier lauded the completion of 3 years of PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

 

Using the National Master Plan, 156 Infrastructure Gaps relating to first and last mile connectivity issues of major sectors of the economy, such as, Coal, Steel, Fertilizer, Ports, Food and Public Distribution, etc., have been identified by concerned Ministries and Departments.

 

With digital surveys, project preparation is now faster and more accurate. The Ministry of Railways has planned over 400 railway projects in just a year and 27,000 km of railway lines, the release mentioned.

As per the release, the Network Planning Group (NPG) is synchronizing efforts across ministries to ensure cohesive infrastructure development. With 81 NPG meetings held, 213 projects worth 15.48 lakh crore have been evaluated.

Through PM GatiShakti, last mile connectivity gaps are being assessed to ensure seamless movement. It truly symbolises a 'whole-of-government' approach with 1529 data layers belonging to 44 Ministries of Central Government and 36 States and UTs already being onboard. Regional workshops and capacity building initiatives have facilitated its wider adoption, it said.

Along with infrastructure development, social sector is another key focus area. 45 lakh PVTGs (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) (11 Lakh Households) have been mapped in 29,000 habitations using a mobile app linked to over 1,500 GIS data layers.

PM Gati Shakti is helping in effectively planning the locations of Anganwadi Centres. It is helping focus on Anganwadi Centres with greater nutritional requirements.

More than 10 lakh Anganwadi Centres have been mapped on the National Master Plan. It has also been used to identify prominent industries in districts to impart district-specific skill courses by schools. PM Shri Schools have been mapped in PM Gati Shakti portal to identify other schools nearby based on geospatial information to anchor other schools nearby.

 

The PM Gati Shakti framework has been presented at various international platforms for promoting international collaboration. International collaborations are being promoted and MoU on knowledge sharing in progress with Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, it added.

First Published:13 Oct 2024, 08:31 PM IST
