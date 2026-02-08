PM Modi's visit to Malaysia yields 16 key outcomes—Full list from UPI for tourists, student scholarships and healthcare

India and Malaysia on 8 February unveiled multiple initiatives aimed at deepening cooperation between the countries in defence and security, semiconductors and trade segments. This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official state visit to Malaysia, where he held wide-ranging talks with counterpart PM Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Modi said India and Malaysia share a “special relationship” and that both sides are committed to expanding their ties in diverse sectors.
The prime minister landed in Kuala Lumpur on 7 February and received a grand red-carpet reception from PM Ibrahim. He was also accorded a ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra this morning.
“India and Malaysia share a special relationship. We are maritime neighbours. For centuries, our people have had deep and affectionate ties. Today, Malaysia is the second largest country in the world with a population of Indian origin. Our civilisations, shared cultural heritage, and democratic values bind us together,” he said.
Ibrahim also hosted an official luncheon in honour of Modi and conducted the exchange of a number of bilateral documents, aimed at strengthening institutional cooperation.
“The Indo-Pacific region is emerging as the growth engine of the world,” Modi said, adding that India is committed to development, peace and stability across the entire Indo-Pacific region together with ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations).
He added that both sides will strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, and maritime security; and make defence cooperation more comprehensive. “Along with AI and digital technologies, we will advance partnerships in semiconductors, health, and food security,” Modi added.
He was in the southeast Asian country at the invitation of Malaysian PM Ibrahim. The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1957, and this was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) in August 2024.