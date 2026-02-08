PM Modi's visit to Malaysia yields 16 key outcomes—Full list from UPI for tourists, student scholarships and healthcare

India and Malaysia on 8 February unveiled multiple initiatives aimed at deepening cooperation between the countries in defence and security, semiconductors and trade segments. This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official state visit to Malaysia, where he held wide-ranging talks with counterpart PM Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Modi said India and Malaysia share a “special relationship” and that both sides are committed to expanding their ties in diverse sectors.

Modi gets grand welcome in Kuala Lumpur The prime minister landed in Kuala Lumpur on 7 February and received a grand red-carpet reception from PM Ibrahim. He was also accorded a ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra this morning.

“India and Malaysia share a special relationship. We are maritime neighbours. For centuries, our people have had deep and affectionate ties. Today, Malaysia is the second largest country in the world with a population of Indian origin. Our civilisations, shared cultural heritage, and democratic values bind us together,” he said.

Ibrahim also hosted an official luncheon in honour of Modi and conducted the exchange of a number of bilateral documents, aimed at strengthening institutional cooperation.

Committed to develop Indo-Pacific, ASEAN ‘growth engine’: Modi “The Indo-Pacific region is emerging as the growth engine of the world,” Modi said, adding that India is committed to development, peace and stability across the entire Indo-Pacific region together with ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations).

He added that both sides will strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, and maritime security; and make defence cooperation more comprehensive. “Along with AI and digital technologies, we will advance partnerships in semiconductors, health, and food security,” Modi added.

He was in the southeast Asian country at the invitation of Malaysian PM Ibrahim. The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1957, and this was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) in August 2024.

India and Malaysia: Cooperation in semiconductors industry.

Big announcements from Malaysia visit — Full list of outcomes Establishment of an Indian Consulate General in Malaysia. According to Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a post on X, this will ensure better access to services, including consular and passport services, improved outreach to diaspora and commercial engagement, besides providing stronger support for Indians in Malaysia.

Agreement between NIPL (NPCI International Payments) and Malaysia's national payments network PAYNET SDN BHD, on cross-border payments. This means payments can now be made using UPI by tourists, and diaspora can have smoother transactions. Further, it also reduces the dependence on cash and supports Indian fintechs.

India and Malaysia: Agreement between NIPL and Malaysia's PAYNET.

Audio-visual co-production agreement between the governments of India and Malaysia. According to Jaiswal, this will facilitate co-production of films and boost cultural ties with Malaysia. He added that it will also enable cooperation and pooling of AV resources and showcase India's culture.

MoU between India and Malaysia on co-operation in disaster management. This will include cooperation in recovery, rehabilitation and rescue operations, exchange of knowledge and best practices, and improvement in disaster response capabilities, as per Jaiswal's post on social media platform X.

MoU between India and Malaysia on cooperation in combating and preventing corruption. He said that this cooperation between the MACC and CBI will facilitate exchange of knowledge on corruption prevention and detection. It is also expected to facilitate dialogue on combating and preventing corruption, enhance awareness on anti-corruption, and enable greater transparency and accountability in governance.

Exchange of Letter between the governments of India and Malaysia on the MoU on United Nations peacekeeping cooperation. This promotes peace, security and stability, he added.

EoN on cooperation in the field of semiconductors between the governments of India and Malaysia. Jaiswal's post noted that this will help build India's capability in the sector, enhance competitiveness, increase job opportunities and build resilient and stable semiconductor supply chains.

Framework agreement on International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA). This aims to strengthen global conservation efforts, increase access to best preservation practices, and supports wildlife and environment conservation.

MoC between India's Employees’ State Insurance Cooperation (ESIC), and Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) on Social Security Programs and Activities for Indian citizens as insured persons in Malaysia. Jaiswal added that this will improve health and occupational safety and welfare of India workers in Malaysia and facilitate expeditious benefits payments to injured Indian workers and dependents.

India and Malaysia: Cooperation between ESIC and Malaysia's PERKESO on social security.

EoN on co-operation in Vocational Education and Training (TVET) between the governments of India and Malaysia. This includes enhanced exchanges of information, expertise and best practices, improved capacity and quality of TVET systems; institutional linkages between training institutes of both countries; and cooperation in youth capacity building and enhancing employability.

EoN on security cooperation between National Security Council Secretariat, India and National Security Council, Malaysia. This is aimed at security cooperation in the areas of new and emerging threats.

EoN on cooperation in the fields of health and medicine between governments of India and Malaysia. This is expected to improve delivery of health services, cooperation in capacity building of healthcare providers, and exchange of best practices and research collaboration.

Presentation of report of the 10th Malaysia-India CEO Forum. This aims to support Viksit Bharat, build stronger economic partnership, increase trade and investment, enhance tech collaborations and job opportunities.

India and Malaysia: Institution of Thiruvalluvar scholarships.

Establishment of a dedicated Thiruvalluvar Centre in Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur. This aims to promote academic research and studies in arts and culture, leadership and management; enhanced academic exchanges between the two countries; and knowledge sharing through student and faculty exchanges.

Institution of Thiruvalluvar Scholarships for Malaysian Nationals. This aims to provide scholarships in Indian institutions for Malaysian nationals and enhance knowledge sharing through student and faculty exchanges.

Memorandum of understanding (MoU) between University of Cyberjaya (UoC) and Institute of Training and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) on academic collaboration. This will include cooperation in traditional medicines, capacity building of experts, improved access to holistic healthcare, and facilitation of studies and research.

