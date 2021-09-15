Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer of the Serum Institute of India (SII), Adar Poonawalla, are among the few Indians who have been featured in Time Magazine's list of '100 most influential people of 2021'.

Time on Wednesday unveiled its annual list of ‘The 100 Most Influential People of 2021’, a global list of leaders that includes US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan, and former US President Donald Trump.

Co-founder of the Taliban Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is also on the list.

Narendra Modi

"When he was elected, many believed that Modi would finally move India off its socialist past and into a capitalist future. He’s done some of that but more determinedly, he has pushed the country away from secularism and toward Hindu nationalism," writes Indian-American journalist Fareed Zakaria in the Time's 100 piece on PM Modi.

"Two international think tanks concluded this year that under his watch, India has veered away from democracy, toward what V-Dem Institute calls electoral autocracy," he adds.

Mamata Banerjee

"On May 2, she stood like a fortress against the expansionist ambition of Narendra Modi, a seemingly invincible Prime Minister, when she retained her role of chief minister of West Bengal in the state’s assembly elections, despite the money and men of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party," Barkha Dutt wrote.

"Unlike many other women in Indian politics, Mamata has never been framed as someone’s wife, mother, daughter or partner. She rose from abject poverty—working once as a stenographer and a milk-booth vendor to support her family," she adds.

"Of Banerjee, it is said, she doesn’t lead her party, the Trinamool Congress—she is the party. The street-fighter spirit and self-made life in a patriarchal culture set her apart. If any coalition of forces were to come together to counter Modi nationally, Mamata is almost certain to be the pivot," Dutt further added.

Adar Poonawalla

"Poonawalla told me in March he didn’t want to 'have regrets when history judges my actions'," Journalist Abhishyant Kidangoor says.

"But over the course of this year, a series of issues—a fire at his plant in Pune, India; trouble securing necessary raw materials; and a vaccine export ban amid India’s second wave of COVID-19—slowed his ambitions, and left many countries scrambling to find other sources of the vaccines," he wrote.

"The pandemic is not over yet, and Poonawalla could still help end it. Vaccine inequality is stark, and delayed immunization in one part of the world can have global consequences—including the risk of more dangerous variants emerging," he further wrote.

The Time magazine 100 most influential people list is divided into 6 major categories, Pioneer, Artist, Leader, Icon, Titan, and Innovator. Each of the categories has a list of personalities from all over the world.

The Time Magazine 100 most influential people list is considered as one of the most powerful and trustworthy lists. Every entry is handpicked by the editors of the magazine for their extraordinary work in the following year, and appearing on the list is considered an honour for the respective personality.

