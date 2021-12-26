Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in its 84th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. It is his last edition of the year. 'Mann Ki Baat" is PM's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The Prime Minister spoke about the emerging threat of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, India's successful Covid vaccination drive, book-reading habit and Swachhata Abhiyan (cleanliness drive).

Check all the latest updates of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat:

-PM shares Govt's effort on 'Ek qadam swachhata ki ore' (One step closer towards cleanliness)

According to PM Modi, several central ministries have started changing the old practices of files and papers and have adopted digitization.

In the Department of Post, the junkyard has been turned into a courtyard and cafeteria. Another junkyard has been converted into a parking space for two-wheelers.

Ministry of Environment converted its vacant junkyard into the wellness centre.

The Ministry of Urban Affairs have installed a swachh ATM in which people deposit garbage and take cash in return.

Department of Civil Aviation has started making organic compost from dry leaves and organic waste.

-PM Modi hails startup ‘Saaf Water’ during Mann Ki Baat session

According to PM Modi, the Saaf water startup will give information related to the purity and quality of water in their area to people with the help of the internet of things and artificial Intelligence.

-PM Modi on Swacch Bharat

The resolve of cleanliness will be fulfilled only with discipline, awareness and dedication, PM Modi said.

-PM Modi emphasizes on book reading

PM Modi, during the Mann Ki Baat session on Sunday, said " Books not only impart knowledge; they also shape personality and life. The hobby of reading books leads to a wonderful satisfaction".

He said he would be asking the listeners of Mann Ki Baat to mention about five books they read and liked in 2021. This practice will help others to choose good books in 2022.

-PM Modi to address students before exam

PM Modi said, like every year, this year as well he will be discussing similar topics with students on exams. The registration for the programme will start on December 28 till January 20. This online competition will also be organised for students, teachers, and parents of Classes 9 to 12. "Together we will brainstorm on many aspects related to examinations, career, success, and students life," the prime minister said.

-"We must remember that a new variant of Covid-19 Omicron has knocked our doors. To defeat this global pandemic our effort as citizens is important," PM Modi said in 'Mann Ki Baat'.

-PM Mod said that a new variant of Covid-19 has already knocked at the door. “Our experience of the last two years is that our own effort as a citizen is very important to defeat this global pandemic," he added.

-PM Modi said, 'In these seven years, while doing Mann Ki Baat, I could also have discussed achievements of government. You too would have liked it; you would have appreciated it as well!But it is my experience of decades that away from glare of media, there are millions of people who are doing great things".

The first episode of the programme was broadcast on October 3, 2014. In his last episode of Mann Ki Baat, which was broadcast on November 28, the Prime Minister had lauded the armed forces on completion of 50 years of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Yesterday, PM Modi addressed the nation at around 9:45 PM in which he announced the Covid vaccination drive for adolescents. PM Modi also gave a nod to the vaccine's booster dose for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and senior citizens above 60 with comorbidities.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.