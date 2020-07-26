Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails declining fatality rate from coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. Speaking at the 67th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', he said Pakistan tried to backstab in response to India's friendly endeavours. "Today is Kargil Vijay Diwas. 21 years ago, on this day our Army won the Kargil war. India can never forget circumstances under which the war was fought. Pakistan undertook this misadventure with sinister plans to capture India's land and to divert its ongoing internal conflicts," he said. The PM addresses Mann ki Baat on the last Sunday of every month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. Speaking at the 67th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', he said Pakistan tried to backstab in response to India's friendly endeavours. "Today is Kargil Vijay Diwas. 21 years ago, on this day our Army won the Kargil war. India can never forget circumstances under which the war was fought. Pakistan undertook this misadventure with sinister plans to capture India's land and to divert its ongoing internal conflicts," he said. The PM addresses Mann ki Baat on the last Sunday of every month.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' address:

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' address: Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Ladakh and Kutch are making commendable efforts towards building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

PM Modi cites example from Bihar, Jharkhand on how small local products can be hugely successful.

Using Bamboo, artisans of Tripura, Manipur and Assam have started crafting high quality water bottles and Tiffin-boxes.

PM Modi hails efforts of groups in various states including Bihar, Jharkhand and northeast to promote local products during COVID-19 pandemic.

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated is a few days. I extend my advance wishes on the ocassion of Raksha Bandhan.

During Covid-19, Balbir Kaur, sarpanch of Trewa in Jammu, built a 30-bed quarantine bed in her panchayat. Jaituna Begum of Chountliwar in Ganderbal resolved that her panchayat will fight coronavirus and also create employment opportunities.

We should take all precautions against coronavirus. Social distancing, wearing masks are necessary in our fight against the virus.

Today, Covid-19 recovery rate in our country is better than others. Our fatality rate is much less than most other countries.

We able to save the lives of lakhs of people, but threat of Coronavirus is not over yet. It is spreading fast many areas, we need to remain vigilant.

PM Modi hails declining fatality rate from Covid-19.

India has better Covid-19 recovery rate.

Pakistan undertook this misadventure with sinister plans to capture India's land and to divert attention from its internal conflicts.

What Atal Bihari Vajpayee said from Lal Qila during Kargil is even relevant today. He had said about (Mahatma) Gandhi Ji's learning: "Whenever you have doubt on your decision, think if it will help the poorest and helpless person of the nation".

21 years ago on this day, our army won the Kargil war. India was then trying to have cordial relations with Pakistan but is said that it is in the nature of the wicked to have enmity with everyone for no reason.

PM Modi begins his address to the nation in his Mann ki Baat programme shortly. PM Modi had asked people for suggestions and “inspiring anecdotes" for this month’s programme. “I am sure you would be aware of inspiring anecdotes of how collective efforts have brought about positive changes. You would surely know of initiatives that have transformed many lives. Please share them for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th!" PM Modi had tweeted on July 11.

In his last Mann Ki Baat address on June 28, PM Modi had said that there could be any number of challenges but our country's history shows that it has always overcome them.