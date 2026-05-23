PM Modi, Marco Rubio discuss ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in security, trade as US calls India a ‘vital partner’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in New Delhi on Saturday after visiting Kolkata and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in security, trade, and critical technologies, according to US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who described India as “vital partner” to the US.

Advertisement

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Gor, and US Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker were among those who attended the meeting between PM Modi and Secretary Marco Rubio.

Describing the talks as “productive”, Ambassador Gor stated India and the US continue to move forward in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"Great to join @SecRubio for a meeting with Prime Minister @narendramodi. We had a productive discussion on ways to deepen U.S.-India cooperation across security, trade, and critical technologies - areas that strengthen both our nations and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. India is a vital partner to the United States!" Gor wrote on X.

Advertisement

Upon his arrival in India, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the visit of Marco Rubio would further reinforce the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Rubio was accompanied by his wife Jeanette D. Rubio, Gor, and US Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel in New Delhi.

Rubio's Kolkata visit Earlier the same day, he visited Kolkata and paid tribute to Mother Teresa at the Missionaries of Charity.

Rubio took to X and praised Mother Teresa’s enduring legacy of compassion and service, stating, “I was honored to visit the Missionaries of Charity today to pay homage to her legacy and to see the living example of the Catholic faith in action.”

Rubio landed in Kolkata on Saturday morning, marking the first visit by a senior US diplomat to the eastern city in 14 years.

Advertisement

Also Read | Marco Rubio to visit India from May 23 after NATO meeting in Sweden

The Kolkata leg marked the start of his four-day India visit from May 23 to 26. During the trip, the US Secretary of State is expected to travel to several cities, including Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi. His engagements are likely to focus on strengthening cooperation between India and the United States in areas such as trade, technology, energy security, and defence.

The visit is seen as significant amid deepening strategic alignment between the two countries and comes ahead of the upcoming QUAD Foreign Ministers’ Meeting scheduled for May 26 in New Delhi.

As per the US ambassador, the discussions will mainly aim at boosting cooperation in key strategic areas, including defence partnerships, advanced technologies, trade relations, and coordination under the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) framework.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rubio also conveyed an invitation on behalf of US President Donald Trump to PM Modi to visit the White House.

The US envoy, in a post on X, said, "News! Secretary Marco Rubio extended an invite on behalf of President Donald Trump, for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House in the near future!"

(With inputs from ANI)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home PM Modi, Marco Rubio discuss ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in security, trade as US calls India a ‘vital partner’