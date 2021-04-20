OPEN APP
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to travel to Portugal and France in May given a surge in cases of covid-19 infections in the country.

Modi was to travel to Portugal for the India-EU leaders’ summit on 8 May and a bilateral visit to France thereafter.

Both may now take place in the virtual format, a person familiar with the matter said.

The 8 May summit was expected to see some announcements on the India-EU trade and investments front where the two sides have been negotiating a bilateral trade and investment agreement.

With the number of Covid-19 infections shooting up in the country, India and the UK on Monday called off a visit by UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. That summit is to happen virtually on 26 April.

