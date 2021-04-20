Subscribe
PM Modi may drop visit to Portugal, France amid covid surge in India

PM Modi may drop visit to Portugal, France amid covid surge in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to travel to Portugal for the India-EU leaders’ summit on 8 May and a bilateral visit to France thereafter. (ANI)
1 min read . 07:58 AM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to participate in the India-EU leaders’ summit on 8 May where some announcements on the India-EU trade and investments front were anticipated

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to travel to Portugal and France in May given a surge in cases of covid-19 infections in the country.

Modi was to travel to Portugal for the India-EU leaders’ summit on 8 May and a bilateral visit to France thereafter.

Both may now take place in the virtual format, a person familiar with the matter said.

The 8 May summit was expected to see some announcements on the India-EU trade and investments front where the two sides have been negotiating a bilateral trade and investment agreement.

With the number of Covid-19 infections shooting up in the country, India and the UK on Monday called off a visit by UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. That summit is to happen virtually on 26 April.

