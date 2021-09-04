PM Modi may visit US in late September

The bilateral segment of the US visit – ie Modi’s meeting with Biden – could happen before the Quad summit on 24 September. The two have met virtually on three different occasions- the Quad summit in March, the climate change summit in April, and the G-7 summit in June this year. The expected meeting with Biden comes at a time when talks have gathered pace for the formation of a new Taliban dominated government in Afghanistan after the 31 August pullout of all US-led international troops in adherence to a deadline set by Biden. The two sides could also talk on issues of common concern like China. Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has been in the US in recent days meeting top Biden administration officials including secretary of state Antony Blinken and deputy secretary Wendy Sherman in a bid to finalise the agenda for the meetings and discuss possible takeaways.

