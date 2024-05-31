Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari on Thursday. He also offered prayers at Bhagavathy Amman Temple in Kanyakumari.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day meditation break in Kanyakumari, arrived at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu on Thursday evening. PM Modi started mediation on May 30 at the Dhyan Mandapam where Swami Vivekanand meditated once. It will conclude on June 1.

Before reaching the memorial, the Prime Minister offered prayers at Bhagavathy Amman Temple in Kanyakumari, after the culmination of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election campaigns. His last poll campaign occurred in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Thursday for the final voting phase on June 1.

In the video, PM Modi is seen wearing a 'dhoti' and covering his upper body with an off-white shawl. He visited the Sree Kanyakumari Bhagavathi temple and offered prayers to Devi Bhagavathi Amman. Later, he reached the Vivekananda Rock Memorial for meditation.

This holds great significance in Swami Vivekananda's life as he meditated on the same rock. He arrived after wandering across the country, meditated for three days, and attained a vision for a developed India. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati meditated on one foot at the same place as she waited for Lord Shiva.

Kanyakumari is located at the southernmost tip of India, where the country's eastern and western coastlines converge. It is the point where the Indian Ocean, the Bay of Bengal, and the Arabian Sea intersect.

PM Modi's spiritual sojourn comes just days before the announcement of Lok Sabha election results on June 4. In 2019, too, PM Modi had a similar trip to Kedarnath and meditated at a cave before the final phase of elections. He visited various temples, such as Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple, Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, and the Kothandaramaswamy Temple.

It is important to note that PM Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu is symbolic because he actively campaigned for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to woo voters and gain a foothold in South India. During his poll campaign speeches, the Prime Minister also promoted Tamil culture.

