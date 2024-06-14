PM Modi meet Italian PM Georgia Meloni during G7 Summit, netizen says ‘Melodi moments are here’

First Published08:16 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at the G7 Outreach Summit, in Apulia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at the G7 Outreach Summit, in Apulia(Randhir Jaiswal-X)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Italy on Friday for the G7 Summit where India is participating as an “Outreach nation.” He was warmly received by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and as expected, the “Melodi” trend started flooding the social media platforms. The internet trend reflects the bonhomie between Indian and Italian Prime Ministers, which started with the G20 Summit in Delhi and then COP 28 in Dubai.

The internet is filled with all sorts of memes that associate PM Modi with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and point out how their deep connection was visible during their meeting today.

Here are memes doing rounds on social media

And many more hilarious memes are all over the internet as PM Modi went to Italy on his first foreign trip after taking oath of Prime Minister's office for the record third term. The experts opine that the 'Melodi' is more than a internet trend which reflects the soft power connection between India-Italy and the government agencies won't mind the relations getting some traction of the internet. 

On the sidelines of G7 Summit, PM Modi interacted with various world leaders including Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK PM Rishi Sunak. He posted about the meeting on social media and spoke about the human centric approach to deal with the Russia-Ukraine war. 

“Had a very productive meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. India is eager to further cement bilateral relations with Ukraine. Regarding the ongoing hostilities, reiterated that India believes in a human-centric approach and believes that the way to peace is through dialogue and diplomacy,” PM Modi said in a post on X. 

“It was a delight to meet PM @RishiSunak in Italy. I reiterated my commitment to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the third term of the NDA Government. There is great scope to deepen ties in sectors like semiconductors, technology and trade. We also talked about further cementing ties in the defence sector,” Modi said. 

 

