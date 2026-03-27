PM Modi Meeting LIVE Updates: Govt dismisses lockdown chances ahead of PM-CM virtual meet

PM Modi Meeting LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with Chief Ministers via video conferencing today, March 27, to review state-level preparedness amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Date, time and agenda

The virtual meeting is scheduled to take place at 6.30 pm. During the interaction, the ministers will assess the implications of the ongoing Middle-East war on India, especially regarding liquefied petroleum gas and oil supplies, news agency ANI reported.

PM Modi's CCS meeting: PM Modi will later chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, the highest decision-making body on security and strategic matters of the country, in Delhi on Sunday night, government sources said.

"The prime minister will chair a meeting of the CCS on returning to Delhi tonight from his two-day tour of the states. He is expected to land here at around 9.30 pm," a source said. PM Modi had visited Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the two-day tour.

Lockdown rumors vs reality

The meeting comes amid reports of the shortage of LPG due to the closure of Strait of Hormuz amid the war. The government has time and again dispelled the rumours, an on Friday, rejected speculation of a nationwide lockdown, assuring citizens that there is no such proposal under consideration.

"I want to reassure people that there shall not be any lockdown. I am surprised that some leaders are saying there will be a lockdown and there will be shortages of fuel. These are baseless," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Fuel shortage India today? The government said there is no shortage of petrol or diesel in India. “…while other nations are rationing, there is no shortage of supplies in India,” it said on Thursday, adding that “crude oil supplies for next 60 days have already been tied up by Indian Oil companies.”

So, why is govt pushing for PNG? The government said that, “The claim that PNG is being pushed because LPG is running out is misinformation. LPG supply is secure.” It clarified that Piped Natural Gas (PNG) is being promoted — “in full coordination with state governments — because it is cheaper, cleaner, and safer for Indian households.”

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates in PM Modi meeting with the CMs on Friday.