PM Modi Meeting LIVE Updates: Govt dismisses lockdown chances ahead of PM-CM virtual meet

PM Modi Meeting LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with Chief Ministers via video conferencing today, March 27, to review state-level preparedness amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.
Date, time and agenda
The virtual meeting is scheduled to take place at 6.30 pm. During the interaction, the ministers will assess the implications of the ongoing Middle-East war on India, especially regarding liquefied petroleum gas and oil supplies, news agency ANI reported.
PM Modi's CCS meeting: PM Modi will later chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, the highest decision-making body on security and strategic matters of the country, in Delhi on Sunday night, government sources said.
"The prime minister will chair a meeting of the CCS on returning to Delhi tonight from his two-day tour of the states. He is expected to land here at around 9.30 pm," a source said. PM Modi had visited Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the two-day tour.
Lockdown rumors vs reality
The meeting comes amid reports of the shortage of LPG due to the closure of Strait of Hormuz amid the war. The government has time and again dispelled the rumours, an on Friday, rejected speculation of a nationwide lockdown, assuring citizens that there is no such proposal under consideration.
"I want to reassure people that there shall not be any lockdown. I am surprised that some leaders are saying there will be a lockdown and there will be shortages of fuel. These are baseless," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
Fuel shortage India today? The government said there is no shortage of petrol or diesel in India. “…while other nations are rationing, there is no shortage of supplies in India,” it said on Thursday, adding that “crude oil supplies for next 60 days have already been tied up by Indian Oil companies.”
So, why is govt pushing for PNG? The government said that, “The claim that PNG is being pushed because LPG is running out is misinformation. LPG supply is secure.” It clarified that Piped Natural Gas (PNG) is being promoted — “in full coordination with state governments — because it is cheaper, cleaner, and safer for Indian households.”
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates in PM Modi meeting with the CMs on Friday.
Rumours of a lockdown in India are completely false, Union Minister Hardeep Puri said on Friday, 27 March. “Attempts to spread rumours and create panic amid the war in West Asia are irresponsible and harmful,” the Minister clarified.
“Let me state this clearly, there is no such proposal under consideration by the Government of India,” the minister said amid uncertainties due to the West Asia War.
Sources told ANI that Chief Ministers of poll-bound states will not be attending the meeting. These include Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy.
The virtual meeting scheduled for 6.30 PM will assess the implications of the ongoing war in West Asia for India, especially regarding liquefied petroleum gas and oil supplies.
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in