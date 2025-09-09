PM Modi meets 10-month-old Neetika orphaned in Himachal Pradesh floods, photo goes viral

Himachal Pradesh floods: During his visit to flood ravaged Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met families affected by the calamity. He expressed condolences and deep sorrow to those who lost their relatives.

A photograph of the prime minister holding 10-month-old Neetika, the lone survivor in her family, has also gone viral on the internet.

On Tuesday, PM Modi carried out an aerial survey of Himachal Pradesh's worst flood-hit regions – Mandi and Kullu – which have been devastated by floods, landslides and incessant rains.

Who is Neetika? Hailing from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district,10-month-old Neetika was orphaned after she lost her parents and grandmother in a cloudburst that struck the Talwara village on the intervening night of June 30 and July 1.

Neetik's father, Ramesh, 31, died, while her mother, Radha Devi, 24, and grandmother, Purnu Devi, 59, are still missing, reported PTI.

Ramesh had stepped out to divert the flow of water entering the house, while his wife and mother followed to help. They did not return.

What is ‘child of the state’ Following the tragedy,10-month-old Neetika was declared a “child of the state” under the Sukh-Aashray Yojana of the Himachal Pradesh government, a senior official said.

‘Child of the state,’ means that the government responsible for the child's care and protection.

“The state government takes full responsibility of the little girl's upbringing, education and future as part of a long-term plan. Whatever this girl wants to become in the future, a doctor, an engineer or an officer, the government will bear all expenses,” Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi told PTI Videos.

Sukh-Ashray scheme The Sukh-Ashray scheme — launched in 2023 — includes providing food, shelter, clothing, higher education, and skill development to unmarried orphans between 18 and 27 years of age who have no place to live and are unemployed.

On the fateful night when Neetika lost her parents, she was found crying alone in the house by neighbour Prem Singh – who immediately alerted the baby's relative Balwant – who is a personal security officer to former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur.