PM Modi meets Amit Shah, JP Nadda amid Cabinet reshuffle buzz

PM Modi meets Amit Shah, JP Nadda amid Cabinet reshuffle buzz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 08:35 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • A key meeting Friday evening between the top BJP brass signals a growing buzz about the Cabinet expansion, an exercise PM Narendra Modi has not undertaken since forming the government for a second time in May 2019

Amid reports of a possible cabinet expansion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed the performance of select ministries, especially during the second wave of Covid-19, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda.

There is also a growing buzz about the Cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh after state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Shah and PM Modi during his two-day visit to Delhi.

PM Modi has been meeting Union Ministers in different batches of late, and the BJP chief has also been present there, according to a PTI report.

The deliberations among the senior BJP leaders at PM Modi's 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence came a day after Shah also met party allies from Uttar Pradesh, including Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel who was a minister in the first Modi government but was not inducted in the next.

The Prime Minister assessed the work done by the ministers during the April-May Covid-19 crisis when the scale of virus cases and deaths were seen to have caught the Centre unprepared.

Some ministers were also present at today's meeting. Dharmendra Pradhan, Prakash Javadekar and Hardeep Puri were among the Union Ministers PM Modi met.

The BJP has of late engaged in the review of its organisation and government works in different states.

The BJP chief had also held a meeting with the party general secretaries where, besides the relief work carried out by the saffron organisation during the coronavirus pandemic, its performance in the recent assembly elections were reviewed.

With BJP now gearing up for the next round of assembly polls in five states early next year, including in Uttar Pradesh, it is expected to take various measures to bolster its social equation.

