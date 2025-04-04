PM Modi meets Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in Bangkok, days after remarks on northeast

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, Thailand.

Gulam Jeelani
Published4 Apr 2025, 11:45 AM IST
PM Modi and Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, hold a meeting in Bangkok, Thailand.
PM Modi and Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, hold a meeting in Bangkok, Thailand.(ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Friday. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, Thailand.

The bilateral meeting between the two leaders comes as diplomatic tensions simmer between the two nations after Yunus's comment on India's northeastern states during his recent visit to the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference in China.

Also Read | Watch: PM Modi, Bangladesh’s Yunus seen together at BIMSTEC dinner

India and Bangladesh also saw tensions in ties due to differences over the alleged targeting Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and India's decision to grant asylum to Sheikh Hasina, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh. This is the first meeting between the two leaders after Hasina's ouster from the country last year.

The bilateral meeting comes after Dhaka had requested a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit to sort out differences. But Modi's schedule in Thailand did not mention the requested meeting.

Earlier, the two leaders were seen seated together at the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) dinner in Bangkok, Thailand.

Modi in Bangkok for BIMSTEC Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Bangkok to participate in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit on Thursday morning.

BIMSTEC is an international organisation of seven South Asian and Southeast Asian nations, which together employ 1.73 billion people and have a combined gross domestic product of US$5.2 trillion (2023). The BIMSTEC member states—India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand—are among the countries dependent on the Bay of Bengal.

Also Read | Jaishankar rebuts Bangladesh’s Yunus over Northeast ’landlocked’ remark

India recently raised concerns about the Banglaesh's interim government’s handling of attacks on Bangladesh’s Hindus and other minorities, the deteriorating law and order situation, and the release of violent extremists from jail. Bangladesh has raised the presence of former premier Sheikh Hasina in India. Bangladesh has also submitted an extradition request.

Bangladesh's formal request

In September last year, Bangladesh made a formal request for a Modi-Yunus bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. PM Modi did not meet Yunus at that time.

Another issue between the two nations is Bangladesh military’s increasing engagement with Pakistan’s armed forces, including the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Senior ISI officials were part of a Pakistani military delegation that recently visited Bangladesh.

Also Read | Muhammad Yunus slammed in NE states for ‘7 Indian states landlocked’ remark

Earlier in February, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor Hossain on the sidelines of Indian Ocean Conference in Oman.

(With Agency Inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsIndiaPM Modi meets Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in Bangkok, days after remarks on northeast
MoreLess
First Published:4 Apr 2025, 11:45 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.