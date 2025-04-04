PM Modi meets Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in Bangkok, days after remarks on northeast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Friday. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, Thailand.

The bilateral meeting between the two leaders comes as diplomatic tensions simmer between the two nations after Yunus's comment on India's northeastern states during his recent visit to the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference in China.

India and Bangladesh also saw tensions in ties due to differences over the alleged targeting Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and India's decision to grant asylum to Sheikh Hasina, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh. This is the first meeting between the two leaders after Hasina's ouster from the country last year.

The bilateral meeting comes after Dhaka had requested a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit to sort out differences. But Modi's schedule in Thailand did not mention the requested meeting.

Earlier, the two leaders were seen seated together at the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) dinner in Bangkok, Thailand.

Modi in Bangkok for BIMSTEC Summit Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Bangkok to participate in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit on Thursday morning.

BIMSTEC is an international organisation of seven South Asian and Southeast Asian nations, which together employ 1.73 billion people and have a combined gross domestic product of US$5.2 trillion (2023). The BIMSTEC member states—India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand—are among the countries dependent on the Bay of Bengal.

India recently raised concerns about the Banglaesh's interim government's handling of attacks on Bangladesh's Hindus and other minorities, the deteriorating law and order situation, and the release of violent extremists from jail. Bangladesh has raised the presence of former premier Sheikh Hasina in India. Bangladesh has also submitted an extradition request.

Bangladesh's formal request In September last year, Bangladesh made a formal request for a Modi-Yunus bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. PM Modi did not meet Yunus at that time.

Another issue between the two nations is Bangladesh military’s increasing engagement with Pakistan’s armed forces, including the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Senior ISI officials were part of a Pakistani military delegation that recently visited Bangladesh.

Earlier in February, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor Hossain on the sidelines of Indian Ocean Conference in Oman.