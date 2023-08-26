PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 heros at ISRO command centre in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the ISRO team for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. He arrived at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex today morning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian Space Agency chief, S Somanath, also briefed the Prime Minister on Chandrayaan-3 developments at the ISRO complex center in Bengaluru.

After his arrival in Bengaluru, the Prime Minister also greeted people gathered outside HAL airport and said, “I could not stop myself as I was not in the country, but I decided to visit Bengaluru first and meet our scientists right after visiting India." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Today, I am feeling a different level of happiness...such occasions are very rare...this time, I was so restless...I was in South Africa but my mind was with you," said PM Modi at ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru.

“I wanted to meet you as soon as possible and salute you…salute your efforts…," the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister watched the live telecast from Johannesburg of the historic touchdown of lander Vikram on the Moon on Wednesday, while he was attending the 15th BRICS Summit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India took a giant leap on Wednesday evening as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon’s South Pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago.

India became the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface. The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14.