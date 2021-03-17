OPEN APP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting with Chief Ministers to discuss the spike in Covid cases in some states and the ongoing vaccination drive across the country. The meeting is going on via video-conferencing.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was missing as PM Modi interacted with Chief Ministers. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was also absent.

India's daily coronavirus infections jumped by 28,903 on Wednesday, data from the health ministry showed, for the highest increase since Dec. 13 and taking the nationwide tally to 11.44 million.

Deaths swelled by 188, the highest figure in two months, to stand at 159,044.

India has the world's highest tally of infections after the United States and Brazil.

Nearly 62% of infections in the past 24 hours and 46% of the deaths were reported by the western state of Maharashtra, the country's worst affected.


