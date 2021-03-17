PM Modi meets Chief Ministers to discuss covid cases surge, Mamata skips

India has the world's highest tally of infections after the United States and Brazil.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting with Chief Ministers to discuss the spike in Covid cases in some states and the ongoing vaccination drive across the country. The meeting is going on via video-conferencing.

India's daily coronavirus infections jumped by 28,903 on Wednesday, data from the health ministry showed, for the highest increase since Dec. 13 and taking the nationwide tally to 11.44 million.

Deaths swelled by 188, the highest figure in two months, to stand at 159,044.

Nearly 62% of infections in the past 24 hours and 46% of the deaths were reported by the western state of Maharashtra, the country's worst affected.

