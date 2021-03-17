Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi meets Chief Ministers to discuss covid cases surge, Mamata skips

PM Modi meets Chief Ministers to discuss covid cases surge, Mamata skips

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
1 min read . 01:23 PM IST Staff Writer

India has the world's highest tally of infections after the United States and Brazil.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting with Chief Ministers to discuss the spike in Covid cases in some states and the ongoing vaccination drive across the country. The meeting is going on via video-conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting with Chief Ministers to discuss the spike in Covid cases in some states and the ongoing vaccination drive across the country. The meeting is going on via video-conferencing.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was missing as PM Modi interacted with Chief Ministers. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was also absent.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Baby born on IndiGo's Bengaluru-Jaipur flight with help of crew, doctor. See pic

1 min read . 12:54 PM IST

Disney+ Hotstar announces release date for ‘The Big Bull’

1 min read . 12:44 PM IST

Countries restricting access to materials to make more vaccines: Adar Poonawala

3 min read . 12:41 PM IST

Odisha students of classes 1 to 8 promoted to higher class without exams

1 min read . 12:27 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was missing as PM Modi interacted with Chief Ministers. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was also absent.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Baby born on IndiGo's Bengaluru-Jaipur flight with help of crew, doctor. See pic

1 min read . 12:54 PM IST

Disney+ Hotstar announces release date for ‘The Big Bull’

1 min read . 12:44 PM IST

Countries restricting access to materials to make more vaccines: Adar Poonawala

3 min read . 12:41 PM IST

Odisha students of classes 1 to 8 promoted to higher class without exams

1 min read . 12:27 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

India's daily coronavirus infections jumped by 28,903 on Wednesday, data from the health ministry showed, for the highest increase since Dec. 13 and taking the nationwide tally to 11.44 million.

Deaths swelled by 188, the highest figure in two months, to stand at 159,044.

India has the world's highest tally of infections after the United States and Brazil.

Nearly 62% of infections in the past 24 hours and 46% of the deaths were reported by the western state of Maharashtra, the country's worst affected.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.