PM Modi meets family of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi in Kanpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the family of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi at Chakeri airport here on Friday, news agency PTI said. Businessman Shubham Dwivedi (31) was among the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Advertisement

"The bereaved family members have been apprised about the PMO's decision. Prime Minister Modi will meet Shubham's wife Ashanya and his parents, Sanjay Dwivedi and Seema Dwivedi, at Chakeri airport soon after his special plan lands," Kanpur District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh had told PTI earlier.

Shubham Dwivedi, who got married on February 12 this year, was visiting Pahalgam with his wife and other family members when terrorists opened fire on tourists resulting in his death.

A week ago, Lok Sabha MP from Kanpur Ramesh Awasthi had written to the PMO, requesting Prime Minister Modi to meet the family of Shubham Dwivedi.

Awasthi said in the letter that the family has “thanked PM Modi for Operation Sindoor as it has brought peace to the soul of Shubham Dwivedi and has expressed desire to thank the prime minister for that.”

Advertisement

Modi in UP Modi is in Uttar Pradesh to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects aimed at boosting the region’s infrastructure and connectivity. He will inaugurate the Chunniganj Metro Station to Kanpur Central Metro Station section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project worth over ₹2,120 crore.

It will include 14 planned stations with five new underground stations integrating key city landmarks and commercial hubs into the metro network. Additionally, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate road widening and strengthening work of GT Road.

The family has thanked PM Modi for Operation Sindoor as it has brought peace to the soul of Shubham Dwivedi.

Two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack, India on 7 May conducted precision strikes on at least nine terror camps in Pakistan in what is known as ‘Operation Sindoor’. India and Pakistan indulged in four days of military action post Operation Sindoor. The two nations, however, agreed on an understanding to halt military action on 10 May.

Advertisement