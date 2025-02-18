Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, his wife Akshata and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty on Tuesday, February 18. PM Modi shared pictures from the meeting and said, “It was a delight to meet former UK PM, Mr. Rishi Sunak and his family! We had a wonderful conversation on many subjects.”

PM Modi called Rishi Sunak a “great friend of India” and said he is “passionate about even stronger India-UK ties.”

Rishi Sunak meets Nirmala Sitharaman Earlier in the day, Rishi Sunak met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Both leaders discussed potential new avenues to strengthen market-based financial ties and drive economic growth.

"Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman met with Mr. @RishiSunak, United Kingdom's ex-PM and Member of Parliament, in New Delhi, today," the Ministry of Finance said in a post on X.

“Both leaders discussed potential new avenues to strengthen market-based financial ties and drive economic growth,” it said.

“FM Smt. @nsitharaman stressed on the importance of leveraging the Commonwealth for bringing issues of mutual interest on the #G7 agenda for the benefit of the #GlobalSouth,” it said.

Rishi Sunak, family visit Parliament House Rishi Sunak also visited Parliament House with his spouse and children on Tuesday. They were accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy who is Sunak's mother-in-law.

Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh welcomed them at the Parliament House complex, the Lok Sabha secretariat said.

During their visit, the Sunak family explored the Parliament House complex and admired its architectural grandeur. They visited the galleries, chambers of the two Houses, Constitution Hall, and Samvidhan Sadan – the old Parliament building, it said.

The visit is part of Sunak's recent engagements in India. On February 15, the family had visited Taj Mahal. Sunak met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Delhi on February 17.

On Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met former Prime Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak in Delhi. In a post on X, he said, “Nice to meet former UK PM Rishi Sunak in Delhi today. Appreciate his constant support for strengthening India-UK relations.”

Earlier on Saturday, Rishi Sunak visited the Taj Mahal with his family. Sunak was accompanied by his wife, Akshata Murty, mother-in-law, Sudha Murty, and daughters, Krishna and Anoushka. He toured the Taj Mahal and signed the visitor book with his wife.