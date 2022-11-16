PM Modi meets French President Macron on sidelines of G20 summit1 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 03:27 PM IST
Modi and Macron discussed how to enhance defence ties, further sustainable growth and increase economic cooperation
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali and discussed ways to strengthen defence ties, boost sustainable growth and increase economic cooperation.