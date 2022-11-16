New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali and discussed ways to strengthen defence ties, boost sustainable growth and increase economic cooperation.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted, “PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron held talks at the @g20org Summit in Bali. They had fruitful deliberations on a variety of subjects. The two leaders discussed how to enhance defence ties, further sustainable growth and increase economic cooperation."

According to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders reviewed ongoing collaboration in diverse areas like defence, civil nuclear, trade and investment. They also welcomed the deepening of cooperation in new areas of economic engagement.

Regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed, it said.

Prime Minister also met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and discussed ways to boost economic ties, defence collaboration and other important issues.

PM Modi said that this was their third meeting this year and they built on the strong ground covered during the Inter-Governmental Consultations held earlier.

“I am very happy to meet @Bundeskanzler Scholz. We are meeting this year for the third time and have built on the foundations we laid at the previous intergovernmental consultations," the PM Modi said in a tweet.

“We discussed ways to promote economic ties, defense cooperation and other important issues," he added.

The prime minister is also scheduled to have bilateral meetings with the leaders of Indonesia, Spain, Italy, Australia and the United Kingdom.

Earlier, Indonesian President Joko Widodo officially handed over the G20 Presidency to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, India will take over the G20 presidency on 1 December, 2022.