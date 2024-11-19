PM Modi meets Italian, Portugal counterpart and Indonesian President in Rio De Janeiro, discuss ways to strengthen ties

PM Modi meets Italian, Portugal counterpart and Indonesian President in Rio De Janeiro, discuss ways to strengthen ties

PTI
Updated19 Nov 2024, 02:17 AM IST
PM Modi meets Italian, Portugal counterpart and Indonesian President in Rio De Janeiro, discuss ways to strengthen ties
PM Modi meets Italian, Portugal counterpart and Indonesian President in Rio De Janeiro, discuss ways to strengthen ties

Rio De Janeiro, Nov 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met world leaders, including from Italy, Indonesia and Portugal on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here and discussed ways to improve and strengthen ties.

Modi arrived here on Sunday after concluding a two-day trip to Nigeria.

Prime Minister Modi on Monday met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and they discussed ways to deepen ties in defence, security, trade and technology.

"Glad to have met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the Rio de Janeiro G20 Summit. Our talks centred around deepening ties in defence, security, trade and technology. We also talked about how to boost cooperation in culture, education and other such areas. India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet," Modi posted on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also posted on X about their meeting, "Strategic Partnership going strong! PM @narendramodi met PM @GiorgiaMeloni of Italy on the sidelines of the #G20Brazil Summit in Rio."

"Both leaders welcomed the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29 to further elevate and give impetus to the longstanding India-Italy bilateral ties," the MEA posted.

He also met Indonesian President  Prabowo Subianto during the G20 Summit in Brazil and both the leaders discussed ways to improve ties in security, healthcare.

"Delighted to meet President Prabowo Subianto during the G20 Summit in Brazil. This year is special as we are marking 75 years of India-Indonesia diplomatic relations. Our talks focussed on improving ties in commerce, security, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and more. @prabowo," Modi posted on X along with pictures.

"Commemorating 75 years of warm and friendly ties! PM @narendramodi met President Prabowo Subianto @prabowo of Indonesia on the sidelines of the #G20Brazil Summit," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

"PM congratulated President Prabowo and assured him of India’s full support. Both leaders discussed ways to work together for further strengthening the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, in existing domains as well as expand it to newer areas," the post further read.

Modi also met his counterpart from Portugal and talks between both the leaders focussed on adding more vigour to the economic linkages between the two countries.

"Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister of Portugal, Mr. Luís Montenegro. India cherishes the long-standing ties with Portugal. Our talks focussed on adding more vigour to our economic linkages. Sectors like renewable energy and green hydrogen offer many opportunities for collaboration. We also talked about strong defence relations, people-to-people linkages and other such subjects," Modi posted on X.

"PM @narendramodi met PM @Lmontenegropm of Portugal today, on the sidelines of the #G20Brazil Summit in Rio. Both sides deliberated on further strengthening India-Portugal bilateral ties, including in areas of the economy, renewable energy, defence and people to people ties & cooperation in multilateral fora.," the MEA posted on X.

During the G20 Summit, IMF deputy managing director Gita Gopinath also met Prime Minister Modi.

"Great to meet Prime Minister @narendramodi at the G20 summit in Rio. He conveyed the many successes of India in reducing hunger and poverty. Numerous creative initiatives for the world to learn from," India-born economist Gopinath posted on X.

To her post, Modi replied," India stands committed to promoting food security and eliminating poverty. We will build on our successes and harness our collective strength and resources to ensure a brighter future for all."

Earlier in the day, he met US President Joe Biden and briefly interacted with him.

It is not immediately known what transpired between Modi and Biden.

Modi also interacted with several world leaders, including from Brazil, Singapore and Spain, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Monday.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Nov 2024, 02:17 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaPM Modi meets Italian, Portugal counterpart and Indonesian President in Rio De Janeiro, discuss ways to strengthen ties

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    141.30
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    3.3 (2.39%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.10
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -2.95 (-1.05%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.10
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.52%)

    Tata Power share price

    404.75
    03:59 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    0.1 (0.02%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,324.45
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    21.6 (1.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Gujarat State Petronet share price

    324.25
    03:53 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -26.6 (-7.58%)

    Gujarat Gas Company share price

    453.05
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -33.15 (-6.82%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,131.35
    03:45 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -206.8 (-6.2%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    933.30
    03:43 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -56.5 (-5.71%)
    More from Top Losers

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,013.55
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    84.95 (9.15%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    239.90
    03:52 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    20.1 (9.14%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    144.60
    03:50 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    9.65 (7.15%)

    Swan Energy share price

    545.50
    03:55 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    34.3 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-10.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.