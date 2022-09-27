Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  PM Modi meets Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo

PM Modi meets Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo

PM Modi noted the contributions of Abe in strengthening India-Japan partnership as well in conceptualising the vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. (File Photo: Hindustan Times)
1 min read . 11:04 AM ISTSaurav Anand

Modi, who is in Tokyo to attend the state funeral of Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe, conveyed his deepest condolences on the sudden demise of Abe,

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida and the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

Modi, who is in Tokyo to attend the state funeral of Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe, conveyed his deepest condolences on the sudden demise of Abe, the MEA said.

Abe, 67, was shot dead while making a campaign speech on 8 July in the Japanese city of Nara.

“The two leaders had a productive exchange of views on further deepening bilateral relations. They also discussed a number of regional and global issues," the ministry said.

The leaders renewed their commitment to strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, and in working together in the region and in various international groupings and institutions.

PM Modi noted the contributions of Abe in strengthening India-Japan partnership as well in conceptualising the vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

