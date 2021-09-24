PM Modi meets Kamala Harris, Suga, Morrison on Day 2 in US; top-3 developments

PM Modi met US Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian and Japanese counterparts -- Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga on Day 2 in America

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the United States, met US Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian and Japanese counterparts -- Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga on Thursday. Yesterday, PM Modi met leading American CEOs from five different key sectors. He held one-on-one meetings with CEOs of Qualcomm, Adobe, First Solar, General Atomics, and Blackstone. Two of them are Indian-Americans - Shantanu Narayen from Adobe and Vivek Lall from General Atomics.

Here's Day 2 of PM Modi in America:

PM Modi meets Kamala Harris

PM Modi met US vice president Kamala Harris at the White House on Thursday. PM Modi said in a tweet that "Glad to have met @VP@KamalaHarris. Her feat has inspired the entire world. We talked about multiple subjects that will further cement the India-USA friendship, which is based on shared values and cultural linkages."

They discussed areas of future collaboration, including space cooperation, Information Technology, especially emerging and critical technologies, as well as the cooperation in the healthcare sector. Both leaders acknowledged the vibrant people-to-people linkages as the bedrock of the mutually beneficial education linkages and the flow of knowledge, innovation, and talent between our two countries.

On the issue of the climate crisis, she told Modi that the US working together with India can have not only a profound impact on people of nations but around the world itself.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders. Harris had earlier spoken with Modi over the phone in June during the Covid-19 crisis in India.

PM Modi meets Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga

The two leaders discussed a range of issues: Indo-Pacific, regional developments, supply chain resilience, trade, digital economy, and P2P ties.

The two leaders highlighted the increasing importance of digital technologies and in this regard positively evaluated the progress in the India-Japan Digital Partnership, especially in a start-up. Discussions also took place on climate change issues and green energy transition, and the potential for Japanese collaboration with India’s National Hydrogen Energy Mission.

The two prime ministers reaffirmed their commitment to advance efforts to facilitate the smooth and timely implementation of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project.

The two leaders also welcomed the progress in bilateral developmental projects in India’s North Eastern Region under the India-Japan Act East Forum.

PM Modi meets Australian counterpart Scott Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and PM Modi discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at deepening economic and people-to-people linkages between India and Australia.

The Prime Ministers underlined the need for the international community to address the issue of Climate Change on an urgent basis. In this regard, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the need for a broader dialogue on environmental protection. Both leaders also discussed the possibilities of providing clean technologies.

Both leaders lauded the immense contribution of the Indian diaspora to Australia’s economy and society and discussed ways to enhance people-to-people ties.

PM Modi embarked on a high-level US visit on Wednesday at the invitation of US President Joe Biden. The US president is likely to host PM Modi at the White House tomorrow, September 25. It will be the bilateral meeting in the Oval Office with President Biden. It would be followed by the first-ever in-person Quad summit.

The prime minister will then leave for New York. He is the first speaker scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on September 25.

