Home >News >India >PM Modi meets kin of BJP workers killed in political violence in West Bengal

PM Modi meets kin of BJP workers killed in political violence in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the inaugural session of Raisina Dialogue, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 03:28 PM IST ANI

  • Voting for 45 constituencies in West Bengal's fifth phase Assembly elections is underway to decide the fate of 342 candidates
  • The voting for the sixth phase will be held on April 22. The counting of votes will take place on May 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met the kin of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who were killed in several political violence incidents in West Bengal.

Before addressing a political rally in West Bengal on Saturday PM Modi met the family of deceased brothers Dharamvir (35) and Rambabu Sav (20) who were allegedly killed in a firing incident at the Kankinara market of North 24 Parganas district. Reportedly the violent incident took place in 2019.

The Prime Minister also met Chandan Sav (33) who was killed allegedly by some workers of the opposition party after the polling in 2019. PM Modi also met the relatives of Saikat Bhawal, who was allegedly beaten to death during a door-to-door campaign of the party in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in the year 2020.

The relatives of Anup (30) and Susanto Mondal (28), Lala Chaudhary (24), Rajesh Sav also met PM Modi.

Both the brothers Anup and Susanto Mondal were allegedly shot dead last year. While Lala Chaudhary was stabbed to death and Rajesh Sav was shot dead in 2019 by unidentified miscreants in the state.

Meanwhile, voting for 45 constituencies in West Bengal's fifth phase Assembly elections is underway to decide the fate of 342 candidates. The voting for the sixth phase will be held on April 22. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

