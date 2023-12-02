PM Modi meets King Charles at COP28, says 'an important voice...'

After participating in the Conference of Parties-28 (COP28) in Dubai on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a post on social media platform X, of COP28 and reiterated his willingness to work together for a better planet. "Earlier today in Dubai, I had the opportunity to interact with King Charles, who has always been passionate towards environmental conservation and sustainable development. He is an important voice in the fight against climate change. @RoyalFamily," said PM Modi in a post on X. Modi highlighted key moments in the video he shared on X, the social media platform. "Thank you, Dubai! It's been a productive #COP28 Summit. Let's all keep working together for a better planet," PM Modi wrote in the post.

In addition to his bilateral meetings, he interacted with global leaders, and he spoke at the summit about the importance of all countries contributing to climate change mitigation.

In the video, PM Modi was also seen shaking hands and engaging with many world leaders on the sidelines of the COP28 World Climate Action Summit in Dubai.

PM Modi met with King Charles III during the summit. In the fight against climate change, PM Modi referred to King Charles as a significant voice.

The Prime Minister of India met with the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, and both leaders exchanged views on a number of topics.

"Met Prime Minister of Vietnam, Mr. Pham Minh Chinh and had a great conversation on various issues," PM Modi posted on X.