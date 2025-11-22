PM Modi meets Mark Carney, Albanese; announces Australia-Canada-India Technology & Innovation Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with Canada PM Mark Carney and Australia's Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit hosted by South Africa in Johannesburg, and announced a a new trilateral partnership in technology and innovation.

“Had an excellent meeting with Mr. Anthony Albanese, PM of Australia and Mr Mark Carney, PM of Canada on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. We are delighted to announce an Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership today,” said PM Modi, in a post on X.

The Prime Minister said that the initiative will deepen collaboration between democratic partners across three continents and three oceans in emerging technologies, support diversification of supply chains, clean energy and mass adoption of AI.

“We look forward to working together to guarantee a better future for the coming generations.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met his British counterpart Keir Starmer and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

“It was wonderful meeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Johannesburg. This year has brought new energy to the India–UK partnership and we will keep driving it forward across many domains,” Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said he had a “very productive” conversation with UN chief Guterres.

Modi also met Brazilian President and said, “It is always a delight to meet President Lula. India and Brazil will continue to work closely to boost trade and cultural linkages for the benefit of our people.”

Meanwhile, addressing the opening session of the G20 Leaders' meeting, the Prime Minister called for a profound rethink of the global development parameters and proposed setting up of a G20 initiative to counter the drug-terror nexus and a global healthcare response team.

Modi proposed creation of a Global Traditional Knowledge Repository under the G20 to preserve eco-balanced, culturally rich, and socially cohesive ways of living.

“Now is the right moment for us to revisit our development parameters and focus on growth that is inclusive and sustainable. India’s civilisational values, especially the principle of Integral Humanism offers a way forward,” Modi told the session on ‘Inclusive and sustainable economic growth leaving no one behind.’

The prime minister said to overcome the challenge of drug trafficking, especially the spread of extremely dangerous substances like fentanyl, India proposes a G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug–Terror Nexus.

“Let us weaken the wretched drug-terror economy,” he said.