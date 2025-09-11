PM Narendra Modi meets Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi: What's on the agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam in his parliamentary constituency ahead of bilateral talks between the two leaders.

The two leaders warmly greeted each other and shook hands, as seen in pictures.

Earlier, amid the sound of drums and conch shells, Modi's convoy entered the city around 11:30 AM. At several intersections along the route, BJP leaders, party workers and local residents lined up to welcome him, chanting “Har Har Mahadev.” In some places, people showered flower petals, while a few were also seen carrying Mauritius flags.

PM received by UP Guv, CM The prime minister landed at Babatpur airport from Delhi, where he was received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

From there, he proceeded to the Varanasi police lines before travelling by car to Hotel Taj, the venue of his scheduled bilateral meeting with the Mauritian prime minister.

According to an official statement, Modi and Ramgoolam are expected to discuss crucial matters of bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on development partnerships and capacity building.

Ramgoolam arrived in Varanasi on Wednesday and was received by Governor Patel and Finance Minister Suresh Khanna. He is scheduled to attend the Ganga 'aarti' on Thursday evening and visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple on Friday morning before his departure.

What's on the agenda? BJP leaders said this will be the first bilateral meeting of the prime minister with a head of state in Kashi. Modi had earlier hosted French President Emmanuel Macron in 2018 and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2022 in Varanasi, but those were not formal bilateral meetings.

During the bilateral discussions, the two leaders will review the full spectrum of cooperation, with particular focus on development partnership and capacity building. They will also discuss opportunities for expanding collaboration in health, education, science and technology, energy, infrastructure as well as in emerging domains such as renewable energy, digital public infrastructure and the blue economy.

As a valued partner and close maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region, Mauritius is key to India’s MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region) Vision and the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

The deepening cooperation between the two countries is significant not only for the prosperity of the people of both countries but also for the collective aspirations of the Global South.

From Varanasi to Dehradun The Prime Minister will travel to Dehradun, where, at around 4:15 PM, he will undertake an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Uttarakhand. At around 5 PM, He will chair a high-level review meeting with officials.

The Varanasi Summit will mark a significant milestone in the shared journey of India and Mauritius towards mutual prosperity, sustainable development and a secure and inclusive future.