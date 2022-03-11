OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  PM Modi meets mother Heeraben Modi; enjoys food with her; check these pictures
Listen to this article

On his visit to Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar. News agency ANI shared some pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting his mother Heeraben Modi. In the pictures, the Prime Minister can be seen taking blessings from his mother. In one of the pictures, he could be seen enjoying food with her.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister addressed Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan in Ahmedabad. He also met the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers at the party's headquarter in Ahmedabad. He also held a roadshow from Gujarat airport to Kamalam (BJP's office).

The PM said he came to meet the leaders and workers of the Gujarat BJP to discuss how more effectively the party can serve the people and contribute to the nation's development through the BJP.

"I am humbled by the people's affection. This support and enthusiasm inspire us to work even harder in service of our citizens," he said. PM Modi's visit is significant as the state is slated to go to the polls later this year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout