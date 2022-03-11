PM Modi meets mother Heeraben Modi; enjoys food with her; check these pictures

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

On his visit to Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar. News agency ANI shared some pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting his mother Heeraben Modi. In the pictures, the Prime Minister can be seen taking blessings from his mother. In one of the pictures, he could be seen enjoying food with her.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister addressed Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan in Ahmedabad. He also met the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers at the party's headquarter in Ahmedabad. He also held a roadshow from Gujarat airport to Kamalam (BJP's office).

The PM said he came to meet the leaders and workers of the Gujarat BJP to discuss how more effectively the party can serve the people and contribute to the nation's development through the BJP.

"I am humbled by the people's affection. This support and enthusiasm inspire us to work even harder in service of our citizens," he said. PM Modi's visit is significant as the state is slated to go to the polls later this year.

