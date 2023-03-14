PM Modi meets Nokia CEO in Delhi - here's what they discussed2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 05:56 AM IST
Nokia aims to surpass its rivals and lead the Indian market for private 5G networks which the Finnish telecom gear maker expects to become a $240 million market by 2027 with a deployment potential of more than 2,400 sites across the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark and discussed India's strides in building next-generation digital infrastructure. In a tweet, PM Modi said that it was a ‘fruitful’ meeting with the Nokia CEO relating to technology.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×