Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark and discussed India's strides in building next-generation digital infrastructure . In a tweet, PM Modi said that it was a ‘fruitful’ meeting with the Nokia CEO relating to technology.

“A fruitful meeting with Mr.@PekkaLundmark in which we discussed aspects relating to technology and leveraging it for the welfare of society. We also discussed India’s strides in building next-generation digital infrastructure," PM Modi tweeted.

Lundmark also wrote on Twitter that it was a privilege to meet Prime Minister Modi and discuss how Nokia is contributing to India's 5G journey and next phase of digital transformation, and also how the firm intends to support India's 6G ambitions.

Nokia aims to lead private 5G market in India

Nokia aims to surpass its rivals and lead the Indian market for private 5G networks which the Finnish telecom gear maker expects to become a $240 million market by 2027 with a deployment potential of more than 2,400 sites across the country.

“We have had a leadership position in private networks across the world and we have more than 500 deployments globally. This business is growing very fast and we see the same kind of trend in India too," Nokia India chief marketing officer Amit Marwah said in an interview.

According to the Nokia Mobile Broadband Index report issued in February, Indian investments in private wireless networks are expected to reach around $240-250 million by 2027.

Marwah said the first few private networks are expected to start coming up in the next couple of quarters, mostly in the segments of transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, and utilities, which are set to see the largest share of enterprise investments.

The government is yet to finalize the strategy for giving out 5G airwaves for 5G private networks to enterprises through administrative allocation, for which it has to decide on the bands of the airwaves as well as pricing of the airwaves that will be given outside of an auction.