PM Modi meets Pope Francis at Vatican City, invites him to visit India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had an hour-long meeting with Pope Francis at Vatican City and invited him to visit India, reported news agency PTI.
Although the meeting between PM Modi and the pope was scheduled for only 20 minutes, it went on for nearly an hour.
