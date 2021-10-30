Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi meets Pope Francis at Vatican City, invites him to visit India

PM Modi meets Pope Francis at Vatican City, invites him to visit India

The Pope's Gentlemen (R) greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi 
1 min read . 02:17 PM IST Livemint

Although the meeting between PM Modi and the pope was scheduled for only 20 minutes, it went on for nearly an hour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had an hour-long meeting with Pope Francis at Vatican City and invited him to visit India, reported news agency PTI.

Although the meeting between PM Modi and the pope was scheduled for only 20 minutes, it went on for nearly an hour.

