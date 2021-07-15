OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi meets President Kovind, briefs him on important issues

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday met President Ram Nath Kovind here and briefed him on important issues, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The meeting comes ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session scheduled to begin from Monday.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan and briefed him on important issues," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

The Monsoon Session would conclude on August 13.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

