Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi meets President Kovind, briefs him on important issues

PM Modi meets President Kovind, briefs him on important issues

Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi,
1 min read . 10:01 PM IST PTI

  • The meeting comes ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session scheduled to begin from Monday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday met President Ram Nath Kovind here and briefed him on important issues, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday met President Ram Nath Kovind here and briefed him on important issues, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The meeting comes ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session scheduled to begin from Monday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The meeting comes ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session scheduled to begin from Monday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan and briefed him on important issues," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

The Monsoon Session would conclude on August 13.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!