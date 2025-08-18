PM Modi meets Shubhanshu Shukla, astronaut shares pictures of Earth clicked from International Space Station: Video

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who was the pilot of Axiom-4 Space Mission to the International Space Station (ISS), met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.
Shukla presents Axiom-4 mission patch to PM Modi; shares pictures of the Earth clicked from International Space Station.
