Business News/ News / India/  PM Modi meets Singapore PM Lawrence Wong, says 'want to create many Singapores in India'
BREAKING NEWS

PM Modi meets Singapore PM Lawrence Wong, says 'want to create many Singapores in India'

Livemint

  • PM Modi meets Singapore PM Lawrence Wong, says 'We want to create many Singapores in India'

Mint Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "I thank you for your warm welcome. This is our first meeting after you assumed the post of Prime Minister. Many congratulations to you from my side. I am confident that under the leadership of 4G, Singapore will progress even faster. Singapore is not just a country, Singapore is an inspiration for every developing country. We also want to create many Singapores in India and I am happy that we are working together in this direction. The ministerial roundtable that has been formed between us is a path-breaking mechanism."

